WHO and WTO to brief ASEAN leaders on global pandemic

At the East Asia Meeting (EAS) next week in Bandar Seri Begawan, chiefs of World Health Organization (WHO) and World Trade Organization (WTO) will brief leaders from ASEAN and dialogue partners on the global situation related to the pandemic and trade and investment, according to an informed source.







Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of WHO will brief the EAS meeting on 27 October on the latest situation on the Covid-19 pandemic, which has already claimed nearly 5 million casualties and infected more than 242 million people world-wide. WHO has been asking rich countries to donate more vaccines to developing countries around the world to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of WTO will touch on the current global economic condition, which has been damaged by the negative impacts of COVID-19. However, with the rising inoculation coverage, economists believe that the world’s economy will improve.



According to the source, the 38th and 39th summits in Bandar Seri Begawan from 26-28 October will comprise a total of 11 ASEAN-related meetings together with 23 documents signed by ASEAN members and their dialogue partners covering the whole gamut of their cooperation.

Under the theme “We care, we prepare, we prosper,” Brunei has initiated the so-called “ASEAN Shield” as well as the preparation for the past 2025 ASEAN Community. The current government also tries to strengthen the ASEAN cooperation on the Blue Economy as well as cooperation of public psychological health. The chair also plays a major role in preparing the strategic plan for ASEAN in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-cha is also scheduled to attend the ASEAN-related summits, which will focus on the economic recovery in the post COVID-19 era and common ways to tackle the coronavirus. Issues related to vaccine certification and green lanes for businessmen would be discussed at the summit.







On the regional issues, the situation in Myanmar, South China Sea and peace and security in the Korean Peninsula will be discussed with the bloc’s dialogue partners.

The ASEAN leaders will also consider the request by China and Australia to upgrade their strategic partnership status. There will also be other summits including the one that celebrates the 30th anniversary of relations with Russia and the 45th year with the European Union.

The summit will also welcome the UK as the bloc’s 11th dialogue member.







The ASEAN chair, Brunei, will pass the baton to the next ASEAN chair, Cambodia, on October 28. The country takes up its official duty on January 1, 2022.

Regarding the membership of Timor Leste, the source said that the ASEAN leaders are waiting for reports covering its economic and social pillars and a comprehensive evaluation of its membership will take place later.

Article by Kavi Chongkittavorn

(NNT)



























