What is PM2.5

BANGKOK (NNT) – To address the high levels of particulate matter of 2.5 microns or less in diameter (PM2.5), cooperation all sides is needed. They have to understand the sources of PM2.5, take action to improve the situation and protect themselves from harmful dust particles.



The PM2.5 issue has become a major subject in the last few years. PM2.5 particulates appear brown and hazy, shrouding Bangkok’s high rises, and a lack of wind has led to an accumulation of air pollution.

The known causes of PM2.5 include open-air burning as well as emissions from industrial plants, vehicles and residential areas. In Bangkok and neighboring provinces, 72.5% of air pollution is from car engine pollution. Other factors are open-air burning and industrial emissions.

Inhaling PM2.5 particles can cause health problems, particularly for those with respiratory conditions.

The PM2.5 issue cannot be avoided as long as people are breathing. To make people understand ways to protect themselves from such hazardous dust particles and address the problem, the government needs cooperation from all sides to reduce or eliminate the causes of PM2.5.