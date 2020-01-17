Officials warn against fireworks carelessness during Chinese New Year celebrations

Pattaya officials warned of fire and injury risks by careless Chinese New Year’s revelers.

The warning comes after a British tourist was killed when illegal fireworks blew up in his face on New Year’s Eve.



City hall reminded celebrants not to light firecrackers inside or close to flammable material. The warning also urged people to stand 10 meters away from firecrackers and not to light too many at once. Children also should not play with fireworks, the common-sense reminder said.

Fire risks also increase during Chinese New Year’s, as many people light incense or burn joss paper.

Officials urged people only to burn joss paper outdoors and away from dry grass, trash and other flammable items and to keep a bucket of water handy.

Indoors, people were reminded not to leave candles and incense burning when not in the room or at home, to check electric red lanterns and other lights for frayed wires and to turn off gas valves and stoves when not being used.