Wedding dress rental shop destroyed by fire as large tree tumbles on power line

CHANTHABURI, Thailand – On the morning of September 8, a fire broke out at a wedding dress rental shop located on Tha Chalaeb Soi 5 in Wat Mai Subdistrict, Mueang District. The fire completely engulfed the building, a single-story wooden and concrete structure, destroying all four shop units. The total damages are estimated to exceed 3 million baht.



The shop, known as “Jae Su Wedding Rentals,” owned by Mrs. Supranee Gladyou, had been in business for several years. Inside the store were numerous wedding gowns available for rent, various electrical appliances, and a significant amount of cash, including rental payments from customers, all of which were lost in the fire.

Initial investigations revealed that a large tree had fallen on a power line, causing an electrical short circuit, which is believed to have sparked the fire. Officers from the Chanthaburi City Police Station have cordoned off the area, awaiting further forensic examination to confirm the cause of the blaze.























































