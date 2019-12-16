Volunteers plant mangrove forest in Chumphon

CHUMPHON – Volunteers have planted some 3,600 mangroves to restore the mangrove forest and local ecology at Mu Ko Chumphon National Park, as part of a campaign by the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand performed for 25th year.

This 2,700 rai (4.32 square kilometers) of land was reclaimed from a private company after a lease expiry, as part of the government’s forestry reclamation campaign. The land was left with shrimp farming pools and no trees. Natural restoration of this land will take a long time to progress, requiring human action to speed up the process.

Chief of the Mu Ko Chumphon National Park, Kankasem Meesook said today the campaign will help increase mangrove forest areas in Ao Thung Ka – Ao Sawi bays in Chumphon and restore the natural resource, which will result from cooperation between agencies of environmentally conscious outlook.

Mangrove forest is an invaluable part of the ecosystem that is important to humans. It serves as a food source for living organisms, a nursery for young marine creatures, and is home to much animal life. Mangrove forests also help protect the shore from erosion, and help filter out contaminants and debris from the land, and stop them flowing into the sea.