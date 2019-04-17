Volunteers join Songkran road safety campaign

Bangkok – Volunteers in many provinces have participated in a campaign for a reduction in the number of accidents and traffic problems during Songkran festival 2019.

Over 1,000 volunteers in Chumphon along with police and military officers are working at checkpoints and in public services along Highway No. 41 to ensure safety for long-distance motorists. They take turns doing various tasks including rescue work, traffic flow facilitation, cooking at a volunteer kitchen and distributing refreshing towels and drinks to travelers.

In Pattani, police and military officers, community leaders and over 100,000 registered volunteers participated in the campaign to reduce the loss of life and property arising from traffic accidents every Songkran.

In Phetchaburi, many sectors attended a meeting to follow up on solutions to traffic problems and reduce accidents during the festival in Phetchaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chumphon. The volunteers are helping with service work and traffic flow facilitation which allows the large number of vehicles a much better run to their destination.

The Committee on the Prevention and Reduction of Road and Water accidents during the Songkran festival provided moral support to police officers and volunteers at the water safety checkpoint at Koh Chang Naval Battle Memorial, Laem Ngop district, Trat province, providing assistance to tourists returning from the islands of Trat province.

Surin too set up service points for people along both main and secondary roads. The province has also mobilized volunteers and officials from agencies in various areas to campaign against accidents especially in communities and venues where events are organized.