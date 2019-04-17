Chiang Rai speeds up mountain wildfire suppression

Bangkok – Chiang Rai Governor Narong Rojjanasothorn disclosed Tuesday that authorities have so far been unable to control part of a wildfire on Doi Jorakhae while volunteers are continuing to participate in the difficult operation to extinguish it.

The Royal Thai Army and the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment have provided helicopters to help extinguish the blaze on top of the mountain and more than 1,500 people, including officials and local people, have built fire breaks to prevent the forest fire from spreading into the community.

His Majesty the King has ordered relevant authorities to set up a royal kitchen in Chiang Rai to cook food for all who are working to extinguish the forest fire throughout the difficult operation.