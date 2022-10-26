Visitors to Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai still need to navigate thick fog to get to top

The transition period between the rainy and cold seasons presents tourists with opportunities to enjoy lush greenery and seas of fog on Thai mountains. Doi Inthanon, Thailand’s highest mountain, remains a popular choice among those seeking the experience. Visitors currently have to brave thick fog to get to the mountaintop, however, with visibility as low as 10 meters in some spots.







Thick fog was present on top of Inthanon Mountain in Chom Thong district of Chiang Mai this morning. Visibility on the mountain – a tourist favorite – dropped to as low as 10 meters on some stretches of the road. Drivers had to turn on headlights to reduce the risk of accidents.







The temperature at the top of the mountain reached a low of 10 degrees Celsius early this morning. At the Kew Mae Pan viewpoint, situated slightly below the mountaintop, the low temperature was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius. Many tourists made their way to the viewpoint early this morning but were unable to view the rising sun, which was hidden by the fog and clouds. The visitors were in winter gear, with some even bringing blankets to keep warm.







The Meteorological Department reports temperatures in upper Thailand will rise slightly, with fog and rain occurring in some areas. This is due to a prevalence of a weak cold airmass over upper Thailand, the Eastern Region, and the lower part of the Central Region. Easterly winds now prevail over Greater Bangkok, bringing in humidity from the Gulf of Thailand and potentially causing rain. (NNT)

































