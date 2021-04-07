Thai monk trapped in flooded cave in Phitsanulok for 5 days rescued

Rescuers successfully brought an exhausted Buddhist monk out of a flooded cave after being stranded since April 2.







The three-day rescue mission was successful at Phra Sai Ngam cave in Noen Maprang district of the lower Northern Province of Phitsanulok where Phra Manas, 46, had been trapped in the cave due to a rain-related flood.







Rescuers found the Buddhist monk 435 meters from the mouth of the cave at 10.30am today. He stayed on a 20-meter-high ground behind a four-meter-deep flooded section of the cave.

Phra Manas had a fever and was exhausted but was able to dive out of the cave while being escorted by divers.



The monk had meditated in the cave yearly. This year he entered it on April 2 but early rains caused the flood while he was inside. (TNA)











