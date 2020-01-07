Visitors Scanned at International Airports

BANGKOK, Jan 6 – The Department of Disease Control is screening all visitors at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai and Phuket airports in a bid to screen out the pneumonia epidemic from China.

Loading…

Deputy Prime Minister/Public Health Minister AnutinCharnvirakul inspected thermal scanning on visitors at Suvarnabhumi Airport and said infrared thermo scans were imposed around the clock at the main airports as they received flights from Wuhan city of China, believed to be the source of the outbreak.

Visitors who had fever would receive face masks, be brought to hospitals on ambulances, examined and treated in isolated facilities, he said.

The Department of Disease Control also took similar precautions to screen visitors arriving through land and waterway transport, he said. Besides, tour guides were told to monitor their customers and contact the department right when they found any with a fever.

“People should not panic. Please be assured that pneumonia from China can be prevented from entering Thailand because officials are doing their best to check visitors. So far they have not found any ill visitor,” MrAnutin said.

China had not confirmed if the suspicious pneumonia was the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), he said.