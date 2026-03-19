Vietnam Ambassador joins NBT program marking 50 years of Thailand–Vietnam diplomatic relations

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to Thailand, His Excellency Pham Viet Hung, has participated in a recording of the “Thai Pulse” program at the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand, or NBT, commemorating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Vietnam.

Ambassador Pham was welcomed by NBT Director Tassaneeyapon Doungkaew and other senior station executives at the Public Relations Department (PRD) broadcasting center.

“Thai Pulse” explores the evolution of bilateral ties into a concrete Strategic Partnership. Discussions focused on expanding cooperation in trade, investment, and regional connectivity. The Vietnamese ambassador highlighted the potential of both nations as key players within ASEAN.

In terms of supply chains, the digital economy, and clean energy, these strategic areas represent shared priorities for future economic development and regional stability.





Beyond economic ties, Pham stressed the importance of cultural exchange and people-to-people connections as foundations for long-term cooperation. Media collaboration has also played a vital role, with the PRD working closely with the Vietnam News Agency and Voice of Vietnam under existing agreements. These partnerships facilitate the exchange of information and enhance mutual understanding between the citizens of both countries.

The special episode of “Thai Pulse” is scheduled to air on March 28 at 9:30 p.m. on the NBT2HD channel. (NNT)



































