Anutin re-elected as Thailand’s 32nd Prime Minister by parliamentary vote

BANGKOK, Thailand – Anutin Charnvirakul has been selected as Thailand’s prime minister following a majority vote in the House of Representatives, allowing him to continue as the country’s 32nd prime minister.

The vote took place after lawmakers completed deliberations on candidates under Section 159 of the Constitution. Two candidates were nominated: Anutin, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, and Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party.

During the voting session attended by 499 members, Anutin secured more than half of the total seats before the count was completed. Final results showed he received 293 votes, compared with 119 for Nattapong, with 86 abstentions and 498 votes cast in total.

Following the House speaker’s announcement, the process now moves to royal endorsement, which is required for the formal appointment. Anutin will continue in his current capacity pending official confirmation. (NNT)



































