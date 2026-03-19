Prime Minister Anutin calls for unity and cooperation across parties in new term

BANGKOK, Thailand – Anutin Charnvirakul, newly selected as Thailand’s 32nd prime minister, has outlined his governing approach, calling for cooperation across political parties and pledging to work with all members of parliament to advance national interests.

The Bhumjaithai Party leader expressed gratitude for the support behind his selection and said all lawmakers, regardless of how they voted, represent the Thai people equally. He indicated he is open to advice, criticism, and recommendations, which he intends to consider in carrying out his duties.

Anutin also stated that his administration will proceed in line with constitutional principles and royal guidance that places public well-being at the center of governance. He said parliamentary deliberations should produce outcomes that benefit the country, with close coordination between the executive and legislative branches.

Anutin added that his previous tenure under a minority government did not prevent progress, though challenges remain. He expressed confidence that with cooperation from all sides, the government can move forward in addressing issues and managing the country effectively. (NNT)



































