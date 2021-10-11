Very heavy rains expected in parts of North and Northeast Thailand

Increased rainfall is expected in Thailand during this period, with very heavy rains likely in some areas of the North and Northeast.







The Meteorological Department reported that a strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the Southern Region, and the Gulf of Thailand while the tropical depression Lionrock covers the upper part of Laos. These conditions will result in increased rains over Thailand, with very heavy rains being likely in some areas of the North and Northeast. Isolated heavy rains are forecast for the Central Region, the Eastern Region, and the South’s west coast. People in risk areas are urged to beware of the heavy rainfall and rainwater accumulation that may cause overflows and flash floods.



Strong wind is likely in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand. Waves are 2-3 meters high in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, about 2 meters high in the lower Gulf, and more than 3 meters high in thundershowers. All ships are urged to proceed with caution and keep away from thundershowers. Small boats in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand should keep ashore.







The weather bureau reported that tropical storm Kompasu in the Pacific, to the northeastern part of the Philippines, is yet to have effects on Thailand’s weather.

Meanwhile, the water levels in Thailand’s major rivers are expected to increase, except in the Northern Region. The National Water Command and relevant agencies are monitoring water levels and are laying down the management framework for the water situation in the Chi-Mun river basin. The peak amount of water mass in Chi River, currently flowing through Maha Sarakham, is expected to reach Ubon Ratchathani on 23 October. Some effects may be had on lowlands along the riverbanks in Ubon Ratchathani, which is host to three major rivers. Officials have pre-emptively installed water propelling machines to push some water out into the Mekong River ahead of the arrival of the water mass from Chi River. (NNT)

































