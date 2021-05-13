Vaccines procured by government meet safety standard and almost 100% effective, confirms Thai PM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has proposed to the Cabinet that COVID-19 vaccinations should be added to the national agenda so the government can prioritize procurement and distribution of vaccines.

He said Thailand will acquire a total of 150 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate the whole country, starting with high-risk groups of people over 60, those with chronic health conditions and frontline workers. Vaccination will then be opened to the general public.







The prime minister said the vaccines procured by the government have met the Public Health Ministry’s safety standard and are effective against the virus. They are almost 100% effective at preventing patients from developing severe symptoms or from dying, if they contract COVID-19.







Meanwhile, the National Vaccine Committee on Wednesday agreed that vulnerable residents nationwide can get a COVID-19 jab without making an appointment from June. The move is aimed at helping people who are unable to book an inoculation online or who face problems with vaccination registration. (NNT)























