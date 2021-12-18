State Railway of Thailand backs bids for rail projects

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has approved the results of a construction contract bid for two rail projects in the North and Northeast, in a move that had previously been stalled due to an investigation ordered by the prime minister.

The bidding for three construction contracts – one for the 72.9 billion baht Den Chai-Chiang Rai-Chiang Khong route and two for the 55.4 billion baht Ban Phai-MahaSarakham-Roi Et-Mukdahan-NakhonPhanom route – was conducted from June to July 2021.







SRT approval had been delayed after Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered an investigation into alleged price collusion and the unfair treatment of some bidders.

Results of the bidding were only approved after the committee responsible for probing irregularities found no evidence to support the claims and reported this to the prime minister on November 23.



The premier then assigned the Ministry of Transport to proceed with the projects, with plans to amend certain laws to enhance legal mechanisms against collusion in future bidding wars.

According to SRT Governor NirutManeephan, the approved bids include a 26.5 billion baht contract awarded to the ITD-NWR Consortium to build the 104km Den Chai-Ngao section, a 26.9-billion-baht contract to CKST-DC Consortium to build the 135km Ngao-Chiang Rai section, and a 19.3-billion-baht contract, also awarded to CKST-DC, for the 84km Chiang Rai-Chiang Khong section.





The remaining two contracts were awarded to AS-CHO Thavee and Associates Consortium for the 180km Ban Phai-NongPhok section and UNIQ Consortium for the 175km NongPhok-SaphaMittraphap section.(NNT)



























