Democrat Party leader announces resignation

Following Sunday’s (14 May) election, Jurin Laksanawisit, head of the Democrat Party, sent a message announcing his resignation as party leader and extended his congratulations and support to the winning candidates.

Jurin, who is also the incumbent Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, offered congratulations to the successful candidates and extended his moral support to all those who participated in this year’s election.







Additionally, he expressed deep appreciation to various party members, including the secretary, convener, legislators, vice party leader, working groups, colleagues, administrative committee and all party members who had diligently fulfilled their responsibilities.

In response to the election results, Jurin took responsibility by resigning from his position as party leader. He also urged everyone to continue their duties for the sake of the party’s future and assured them of his ongoing support. Despite stepping down as leader, he emphasized his commitment to standing by the party, as he has throughout his political career. (NNT)















