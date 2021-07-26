US-donated 1.5 million doses of Pfizer vaccine distribution plan arranged for Thais and foreigners

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration has issued a guideline for the distribution of 1.5 million doses of donated Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot for healthcare workers, and as primary vaccine for vulnerable groups, expats, as well as students and government officials traveling abroad.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) Deputy Spokesperson Dr Apisamai Srirangsan has elaborated the government’s plan to distribute 1.5 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to priority groups, which include foreign residents in Thailand.







Some of the 1.5 million doses donated by the Biden administration will be given as a booster shot for healthcare workers who have already received two doses of Sinovac vaccine, while the remaining will be given as primary two-dose vaccine for senior citizens, people with chronic illnesses of concerns, and pregnant women at 12 weeks or more.



Some of the doses will be offered to foreign residents in Thailand, with priority given first to the elders and people with chronic illnesses, while a few of the doses will be offered to students, athletes, and diplomatic officials who requires vaccination prior to international travel. (NNT)



















