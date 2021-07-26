Over 150,000 Covid-19 patients receiving treatment nationwide, about 24,000 in Bangkok’s care

The Medical Services Department of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reports that, as of Saturday, 24,527 patients were being treated for COVID-19 in public and private hospitals in Bangkok.

The Public Health Ministry reports that Greater Bangkok logged 5,875 new cases and 80 new fatalities on Saturday.







As of Friday, 150,248 people have received treatment for COVID-19 in hospitals, 86,045 in conventional hospitals and 64,203 in field hospitals. Thailand currently ranks 47th globally for its 481,967 accumulated COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) has announced that the COVID-19-related hotline numbers, 1330, 1323, 1422, 1442, 1646, 1668, 1669 and 1506, will be toll-free from Sunday. (NNT)



















