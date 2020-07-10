US Ambassador meets Thai Deputy Prime Minister on human trafficking

US Ambassador to Thailand Michael George DeSombre has met Thai Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, vowing to provide support for Thailand to tackle human trafficking.







The Ambassador was nominated by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the US Senate as Ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand in January this year.

In the introductory meeting at Government House on Thursday, the Ambassador said he and the deputy premier discussed military ties, trade and economic relations and public health cooperation.

He told reporters that Prawit asked for US help to improve Thailand’s anti-human trafficking operations. The US was ready to provide assistance for Thailand, said Ambassador DeSombre. (TNA)

















