Updates for visitors to Phuket, air travels and quarantine requirement

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), anyone flying into Phuket must have received at least one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine or full doses of other brand.

Entry by air is also allowed for those who have documentary proof of their recovery from COVID-19 within 90 days prior to their arrival.







Healthy travelers also need to produce a document confirming they have had a COVID-negative test result issued within the previous seven days.

Airlines will not allow those unable or unwilling to show any of those documents to board the plane. Children five years or older are exempt from the new restriction, which went into effect on Monday (June 1).





Of note, with flight passengers being refused boarding if they fail to meet the requirements, flight arrivals do not have the option of serving a 14-day quarantine period, at home or at a hotel, after arriving in the province.

The option to quarantine in Phuket is available to people who arrive in Phuket by road or boat.

Meanwhile, all flight passengers travelling to Phuket, like any other domestic arrivals, must install the Mor Chana app and enable location sharing for the entire duration of their stay on the island.

All flight passengers must also register their travel details through the www.gophuget.com website, the order maintained.

Meanwhile, public opinion is being gauged from local business operators over the province’s readiness to reopen to tourism.







The findings will be conveyed to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration on Friday before the cabinet rules on whether the reopening of the province to vaccinated tourists on July 1 can go ahead under the so-called “Phuket Sandbox” model.

Wikrom Chaktee, deputy Phuket governor, said the meeting was held to hear from several tourism-related sectors such as hotels, restaurants and transportation operators. (NNT)



















