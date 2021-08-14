Updated travel schedules and suspensions on Phuket, Samui and other destinations in Thailand for August

An additional information on the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)’s recent update regarding domestic travel in Thailand in August 2021, including Thai Smile Airways’ specially-arranged flight from Phuket to Bangkok for ‘Phuket Sandbox’ passengers.

Currently, some transportation services – by air, bus, train, and boat – have been affected, either by rescheduling or suspension, following the Royal Thai Government’s latest COVID-19 control measures that include the expansion of the lockdown in 29 dark-red zone provinces, from 3-31 August, 2021.







Air Travel

Bangkok Airways

Bangkok Airways has announced the temporary suspension of flights between Samui and Phuket from 3 August, 2021, until further notice.

However, the twice daily ‘sealed route’ Bangkok-Samui flights for transit/transfer international passengers visiting under the ‘Samui Plus’ programme will still operate as normal.

Additionally, the Samui-Singapore route with three weekly flights on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday will still operate in support of the Samui Plus programme.

For more information, contact the call centre Tel. 1771 and +66 (0) 270-6699 (08.00-20.00 Hrs.), via PG Live Chat at https://bit.ly/PGLiveChatEN, or Email [email protected]



Nok Air (Updated!)

During 6-18 August, 2021, Nok Air is offering round-trip flights between U-Tapao in Rayong and Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang, Ubon Ratchathani and Udon Thani between 6-18 August, 2021, as well as one-way flights out of Phuket to U-Tapao Airport. To view flight schedules and make bookings, go to www.nokair.com, Nok Air Mobile Application, or Tel. 1318.

Meanwhile, passengers with travel dates during 3-31 August, 2021, who have been affected by travel restrictions and who booked and paid for flights before 31 July, 2021, can have a cash payment refund within 14 days; or credit card payment refunded within 45 working days by completing this form at https://forms.gle/VvVsNXbSsdZwJMQKA. For bookings made with a travel agent, passengers are advised to contact the travel agent for a refund.







Thai AirAsia

Thai AirAsia announced it would be temporarily ceasing all operations in August.

Thai Lion Air

Passengers with travel dates between 4-15 August, 2021, can either apply for a one-time change of the travel date without fee, except for the high travel period of 12-15 August, 24-26 September, 12-14 October, 21-26 October, 3-7 December, 9-13 December, 25-31 December, or get an automatic extension of the ticket credit (credit shell) in the system until 31 December, 2021. For more information, contact call centre at (+66)2 529 9999.









Thai Smile Airways (Updated!)

Thai Smile Airways is offering a flight from Phuket to Bangkok for Phuket Sandbox passengers on 14 August, 2021. Flight WE8087 will depart Phuket at 14.30 Hrs. and arrive in Bangkok at 16.00 Hrs. The ticket price is 4,300 Baht per person all inclusive. Payment must be made by 12.00 Hrs. on 12 August, 2021. For further information on this flight, email to [email protected]

Aside from the above one-way flight from Phuket to Bangkok, the airline has temporarily suspended domestic flight services from 4-19 August, 2021. Affected passengers can request a flight date or route change 4 hours prior to the original departure time, or request a full refund in the form of an EMD credit in which passengers can retain the value of their fare in a credit account for future travel (expires 365 days after the EMD is approved).

Thai Smile Airways has automatically extended the expiry date for the EMD credit to 31 December, 2022. Passengers can use the EMD reference number previously received for the new reservation in the specified period.

Bus Travel

The Transport Company has announced the temporary suspension of all Northern, Northeastern, Eastern, and Southern bus routes, effective from 3 August, 2021, until further notice.

Passengers who have purchased tickets in advance for travel during this period can request a ticket refund or postpone their trip until the end of 2021, at ticket offices in bus terminals across the country. State welfare card ticket holders are not eligible for a refund, but can postpone their trip.

More information is available at the Call Centre 1490.







Sandbox Express Bus

This bus travel from Phuket to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport is arranged only for international travellers under the Phuket Sandbox programme and their family members.

Available from 4-16 August, 2021, every Monday, Thursday and Saturday, the bus leaves Central Festival Phuket at 05.00 Hrs. and PTT Thalang at 05.30 Hrs. and arrives at Suvarnabhumi Airport on the same evening at around 21.00 Hrs.

Fare starts from 1,500 Baht per person depending on the number of passengers per trip. Booking must be made through SHA+ Manager at the hotel.







Train Travel

The State Railway of Thailand is continuing with selected Northern, Northeastern, Southern, and Eastern routes. Information is available on the hotline 1690.

Boat Travel

Boonsiri High Speed Catamaran

From 1 August, 2021, the company is operating a daily service between Ko Kut and Laem Sok Pier, with the boat leaving Ko Kut to Laem Sok Pier at 10.00 Hrs., and vice versa at 14.20 Hrs.

More information is available at (+66) 061 689 9222.









Raja Ferry Port

The company continues to operate the following routes as normal:

Don Sak-Samui, Samui-Don Sak – from 05.00 Hrs.-18.00 Hrs. everyday.

Samui-Pha-ngan – last departure at 19.00 hrs.

More information is available at FB:rajaferryport or via Line :@rajaferryport























