Unstable weather conditions ahead – Temperature to drop 1-3°C in northeastern and northern parts of Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning about unstable weather conditions in upper Thailand from 29 September to 3 October. The region will experience thunderstorms, strong winds, and isolated heavy rainfall. Following this, cooler weather with strong winds is expected, leading to a temperature drop of 1-3°C.

For the next 24 hours, the forecast indicates that eastern and southeastern winds will cover the lower northeastern, central, eastern regions, and the Gulf of Thailand. Meanwhile, the southwestern monsoon will prevail over the upper Andaman Sea. These conditions will cause heavy rain in parts of the lower northeastern, central, including Bangkok and its vicinity, eastern, and southern regions. Residents in these areas are urged to be cautious of flash floods and landslides, particularly in hilly and low-lying regions.



Additionally, waves in the Andaman Sea, southern regions, and the Gulf of Thailand will be mild, with heights reaching about 1 meter. However, areas with thunderstorms may see waves as high as 2 meters. Mariners are advised to navigate carefully and avoid sailing during thunderstorms.

From 29 September to 3 October, upper Thailand will face thunderstorms with strong winds and isolated heavy rain, particularly in the northern, central, Bangkok, and eastern regions. After this period, the weather will cool with a temperature drop of 1-3°C due to a moderate cold air mass moving down from China covering the northeastern and northern parts of Thailand, as well as the South China Sea.







Northern Region: 40% chance of thunderstorms, especially in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, and Kamphaeng Phet. Temperatures range from 23-36°C.

Northeastern Region: 40% chance of thunderstorms with isolated heavy rain in Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures range from 23-35°C.

Central Region: 60% chance of thunderstorms with heavy rain in Kanchanaburi, Suphanburi, Ayutthaya, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon. Temperatures range from 24-36°C.

Eastern Region: 60% chance of thunderstorms with heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Sea waves about 1 meter, over 2 meters in stormy areas.







Southern Region (East Coast): 60% chance of thunderstorms with heavy rain in Phetchaburi, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, and Narathiwat. Sea waves about 1 meter, over 2 meters in stormy areas.

Southern Region (West Coast): 40% chance of thunderstorms with heavy rain in Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Sea waves about 1 meter, over 2 meters in stormy areas.









Bangkok and Vicinity: 60% chance of thunderstorms with isolated heavy rain. Temperatures range from 25-35°C.

All citizens are advised to stay updated on weather alerts and take necessary precautions during this period. (TNA)







































