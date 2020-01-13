Unsafe smog levels in 2 Bangkok districts

BANGKOK, Jan 13 (TNA) — The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported unsafe levels of particulate matters 2.5 micrometers and less (PM2.5) in Phra Nakhon and Wang Thonglang districts and nearly 40,000 people have sought treatment for respiratory illnesses at its hospitals since September last year.



The Environment Department of the BMA reported that PM2.5 measured 31-54mg per cubic meter of air in the past 24 hours while the safe threshold is at 50mcg. PM2.5 was at 54mcg at the office of Phra Nakhon district and 52mcg on Lat Phrao 95 Road in Wang Thonglang district.

Air quality was either moderate or good in other districts of the capital, the department reported.

City clerk Silpasuay Raweesaengsoon said the BMA ordered its Taksin Hospital, Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital and Klang Hospital to open their air pollution clinics to treat people.

From Sept 27 last year to Jan 9, 38,803 people sought treatment for illnesses related to smog at hospitals under the supervision of the BMA. (TNA)