Public strongly supports plastic bag ban

BANGKOK, Jan 13 (TNA) — An opinion survey has found that most people agree with the government and the private sector’s joint effort to ban single-use plastic bags.



The National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) conducted the survey on 1,262 people. Of the respondents, 57.69% said they gladly supported the ban that would help reduce garbage and global warming but stores should give away alternative shopping bags instead of selling them.

23.21% of respondents also supported the ban for the same reasons but said the ban should be imposed at gradual steps because they still needed plastic bags to carry some products.

9.75% disagreed with the ban, saying it was too early and they had difficulty in carrying products without a bag. 8.72% said they totally disagreed with the ban because it meant their additional burden.

To cope with the ban, 79.32% of respondents said they carried their own bags; 18.38% said they carried products with bare hands; 11.25% said they bought less; 4.83% said they bought plastic bags at stores; 2.77% used the bags that stores lent; 1.82% said they used old plastic bags handed out at stores and 0.71% said they turned to buy at stores giving new plastic bags.

86.69% were satisfied with the stores that hand out paper and cloth bags while 12.68% disagreed with alternative bags from stores, saying consumers should learn to bring their own bags. (TNA)