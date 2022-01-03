Universal healthcare card now valid for hospitals across Thailand

The Ministry of Public Health has announced that holders of 30-baht universal health care cards, also known as “gold card” users, can now seek medical treatment at primary care facilities nationwide.

According to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, users can receive treatment without being asked for referral documents from the places where they were registered. He noted that the reform already took place in some provinces last year, and will now be expanded nationwide as a New Year’s gift for users of the program.







National Health Security Office (NHSO) Secretary-General Jadet Thammathat-aree said the office is prepared for the change. He added that a fund has been set aside for hospitals to request reimbursement for users seeking treatment outside of their designated areas.



The public health minister meanwhile stressed that further upgrades to the universal health care service are a top priority. He has instructed the Ministry and the NHSO to implement changes that reduce unnecessary steps for card holders and provide them with easier access to treatment. (NNT)



























