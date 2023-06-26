UNICEF commends SBPAC for assisting youths impacted by unrest in Thailand Deep South

The Southern Border Provinces Administrative Center (SBPAC) has continually implemented projects in assistance of children and youth impacted by the unrest in the Deep South. Recognizing this, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has commended the SBPAC for these undertakings and expressed its readiness to help out with the programs so that children’s quality of life may be improved.

Severine Leonardi, UNICEF’s deputy representative for Thailand, recently visited the Deep South and met with SBPAC Deputy Secretary-General Bunphat Raknui. The two discussed children and youths in the southern border provinces and the projects relevant to their development.







Leonardi indicated she was impressed by her first visit to Thailand’s Deep South and was able to observe the circumstances in the area as well as cooperation between all sectors in driving relevant work in various aspects. She noted the southern border provinces are special areas that require a dedicated mechanism to propel, adding that all sectors were doing their best to create opportunities for local children and youths and elevate their quality of life.



The SBPAC deputy secretary-general thanked the UNICEF representative for placing importance on children and youths in the southern border provinces. He elaborated that the SBPAC had continually assisted children impacted by southern unrest, such as those who lost their parents or the head of their households. He noted that the problems experienced by these children will be better addressed in the future via collaboration between the SBPAC and UNICEF.







According to the secretary-general, the SBPAC extends its assistance to orphans in the Deep South as well as Thai children in Malaysia. It also aids children and youths involved in national security cases, with the aim of preventing them from continuing to be involved with the insurgency. These youngsters are being provided with proper education, enabling them to undertake careers and earn income as full members of society. (NNT)

















