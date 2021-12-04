UNHCR and Thai partners raise funds to put young refugees in school

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and its Thai partners together launched a fundraising campaign called “Aiming Higher” to raise money for refugees around the world in the hope of helping young refugees pursue proper education.

According to the UNHCR, climate instability, wars, and other forms of conflict around the world are driving 82.4 million people out of their home countries. It is even worse when only 5 percent of school-age refugees have a chance to continue their education.







UNHCR Representative in Thailand Mr. Giuseppe De Vincentiis said the Aiming Higher project was to give 1,800 scholarships to refugees around the world, which would cost around 700 million baht. The project also seeks to raise the 5 percent of refugees in education to 15 percent.



Meanwhile, Venerable Phra Metee Vachirodom, UNHCR’s Patron for Peace and Compassion, said he believes higher education is an important opportunity for young refugees. Education allows them to support themselves and help develop their communities. He noted, “We all should be a part of giving education opportunities to these young refugees, so they can grow to be someone that helps lift their communities and gives back the opportunity they were given.” (NNT)



























