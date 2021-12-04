Prime Minister reemphasizes using digital technology for economic development in Thailand

Thailand’s prime minister has praised public agencies that have made an effort to become digital government agencies, and called on all organizations to remain focused on using digital technology to develop the Thai economy.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha presided over an award ceremony for the Digital Government Awards 2021 or “DG Awards 2021.” The event saw 33 awards handed out to public organizations that have transformed into ‘digital government’ agencies. The prime minister commended the agencies awarded for their efforts in shifting toward digital government.







According to the prime minister, COVID-19 outbreaks have illustrated advancements in digital technology as people make adjustments to the New Normal way of life. He asserted that Thailand can stay on top of economic problems by implementing digital technology for organizational improvement. According to the prime minister, emphasis was being placed on a data-driven government, a central platform that links data from a plethora of government agencies, and the digital skills of public sector personnel.



Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Anucha Nakasai elaborated on the results from a survey of public agencies’ digital governance preparedness, which has been carried out since 2015. He said 1,852 out of 1,922 agencies have completed the survey, and the 96.36% completion rate reflected the agencies’ awareness of digitalization. (NNT)



























