UNESCO Recognition for ‘Tomyum Kung’ and ‘Kebaya’ Enhances Thailand’s Cultural Prestige

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is proud to announce that two significant aspects of Thai intangible cultural heritage – Tomyum Kung, a world-renowned Thai dish, and the Kebaya, a traditional garment also culturally present in southern Thailand – have been inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This recognition reaffirms Thailand’s rich cultural tapestry and further elevates its standing as a premier travel destination.

TAT Governor, Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, commented “These new UNESCO listings not only celebrate the depth of Thailand’s cultural heritage but also present an invaluable opportunity to enhance our range of travel experiences. Visitors can now delve deeper into Thai traditions, from savouring authentic Tomyum Kung to discovering the local significance of the Kebaya in southern communities. This global recognition will inspire travellers to explore and appreciate Thailand’s multifaceted cultural landscape.”







Thailand’s UNESCO-recognised intangible cultural heritage now enjoys even greater diversity with this latest accolade. Globally celebrated for its vibrant culinary arts, Thailand takes immense pride in the international recognition of Tomyum Kung, a dish famed for its harmonious blend of hot, sour, salty, and sweet flavours.

Alongside Tom Yum Kung, the Kebaya – included in the listing as a shared cultural tradition across several Southeast Asian nations – holds significance in various communities in southern Thailand, reflecting a cherished cultural identity that transcends borders.







These new UNESCO inscriptions join a remarkable array of Thailand’s UNESCO gems, highlighting the Kingdom’s captivating natural and cultural wonders. From historic landmarks and pristine natural reserves to living traditions that continue to inspire, Thailand stands as an unparalleled repository of UNESCO treasures.

As Thailand’s cultural prestige continues to grow, TAT remains committed to promoting sustainable tourism experiences. Whether discovering heritage sites, indulging in gastronomic delights, or engaging with long-standing traditions, travellers can look forward to meaningful journeys that reflect the authentic essence of Thailand. (TAT)



































