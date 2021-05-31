Ukrainian Ambassador’s body arrives in Bangkok for autopsy

The body of the Ukrainian ambassador to Thailand who died on Koh Lipe was transported to Police General Hospital for an autopsy to conclude the cause of the death.

Mr Andrii Beshta, the 45-year-old ambassador, was found dead at a resort hotel on the island in Muang Satun district in the morning of May 30. Police did not find a wound or any trace of physical assault, fight or breaking and entering.







The ambassador’s son said that he vomited, passed out and died at about 4.30am on May 30. Police assumed the ambassador died of a heart attack.

The ambassador and his son arrived on Koh Lipe on May 28 to bid farewell to his Thai friends on the occasion that he completed his mission in Thailand. He had been assigned to be the Ukrainian ambassador to Thailand in January 2016. (TNA)

























