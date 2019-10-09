Ubon Ratchathani to recover from floods this month

Ubon Ratchathani – The water level in Ubon Ratchathani has now receded to 1.5 meters below the top of the riverbank, after the city has been faced with severe flooding for a month. The prime minister has thanked all officials, private companies, and volunteers who assisted disaster victims, urging that compensation be given to cover all losses, while the situation is expected to have returned to normal by the end of this month.

The Governor of Ubon Ratchathani has surveyed the current water situation in the Mun River by boarding a boat at Wat Supattanaram Temple pier in Ban Khu Duea village to go to the M7 water level measuring station, where the river’s water level was recorded at 1.5 meters below the banks.

The province’s latest damage survey shows a total of 16,166 houses damaged by the floods, about 1,395 of which have minor damage, and 13,338 of which are partially damaged. Local authorities and the military have already started helping affected villagers with repairs to their properties, to help them save on the cost of rebuilding. It is expected the situation will return to normal by the end of October.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has thanked officials from government agencies, the police, and the military, as well as private companies and volunteers who have helped assist victims of the floods caused by storms Podul and Kajiki from start to finish, especially in Ubon Ratchathani where the situation was considered the most severe due to its location downstream.

He commented that the situation is much improved, and praised the governor of Ubon Ratchathani for his ability to organize assistance to help the general public.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said today the Cabinet has approved compensation protocols for flood victims in the northeastern region, offering 5,000 baht per household, allocated from the Ministry of the Interior’s central budget. Local officials and village headmen are now collecting the names of eligible persons to help respective local administrative organizations make further assessments. A list of eligible persons passing the assessment will be sent to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation through district offices and provincial halls to process payments from the Government Savings Bank. Flood victims are encouraged to register for the PromptPay service which will be the preferred payment method in distributing the compensation.