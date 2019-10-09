New academy looks for next young football stars

A new academy has opened on Soi Nernplabwan to teach skills and discover budding football stars to continue on to bigger and better things, perhaps even someday joining the Thailand National Team.

The “ISAN Pattaya Discovery Academy” at the ISAN Pattana Football Club on Soi Nernplabwan, Mabyailia 20, boasts professional instructors which include Pipat Tonkanlaya, a former striker on Thailand National Football Team and former professional football player in oversea leagues. He is the current director of the Pattaya Discovery United D4 Club.

Another former football star, Adisak Chuepudee, a former youth football player on the Thailand National Youth U-19 Football team has agreed to be deputy director.

The academy is open to youths 6 to 16 years old and operates during school break.

On opening day, Oct. 6, around 100 hopeful youths participated in the selection process, showing off their abilities in basic football skills, dribbling, possession, shooting, goal keeping, and playing fast.

The best players will be selected for the Under-13, U-15, U-17 and U-19 teams for the Pattaya Discovery United Football D4 Club to play in the 2019 Thailand Youth League.

The selection processes are held on Saturdays and Sundays from 09.00 to 12.00 o’clock.

Youths interested in improving their football skills during school break, ISAN Discovery Academy is open Monday-Friday 14.00-16.00 o’clock, from October 7 onwards at ISAN Pattaya Football field in on Soi Nernplabwan, Mabyailia 20.

For more information, call 084-8657347.