June 1 – 30 The World of Freedom And Pride 2023 at Siam Center

June 8 – 11 (16.00 – 22.00) Pride Film Fest at Sky Garden 5th floor, Samyan Mitrtown

June 9 Happy Pride Month at MBK center

June 9 (18.30 – 20.00) Cabaret Show from Silom Soi 2 at Silom Edge

June 10 – 11 Diversity Art Music And Fashion at ATRIUM ZONE 2, 6th floor Siam Center

June 14 (13.30 – 15.30) Seminar on LGBTQI +at Bangkok Art and Culture Center (BACC)