U.S. lawmakers meet Thai leaders to deepen security and trade cooperation

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai government welcomed a bipartisan delegation of U.S. lawmakers to Government House Monday (Aug 25), as part of the Congressional Study Program on Thailand 2025. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Phumtham Wechayachai received the delegation, which included Representatives Beth Van Duyne and Richard McCormick (Republican) and Representatives Terri Sewell and Suhas Subramanyam (Democrat). The visit underscored continued cooperation between Thailand and the United States across key areas such as defense, energy, trade, and digital economy.







During the meeting, Thai officials, joined by Deputy Minister of Defence Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit, National Security Council Secretary-General Chatchai Bangchuad, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Russ Jalichandra, and Ambassador to the U.S. Suriya Chindawongse, provided updates on the Thai–Cambodian border situation. The Deputy Premier reaffirmed Thailand’s adherence to the ceasefire and commitment to resolving tensions peacefully through bilateral mechanisms, including the upcoming General Border Committee (GBC) meeting scheduled for September 10. The U.S. delegation will also travel to Ubon Ratchathani province to observe conditions firsthand.

Thai authorities clarified that Cambodia had continued to use landmines in Thai territory despite the ceasefire, resulting in injuries to Thai personnel. Foreign ambassadors and military attachés who had previously visited the area were shown evidence of the impact. Thailand maintains that these actions constitute violations of Thai sovereignty, international humanitarian law, and the Ottawa Convention.



Both sides acknowledged the enduring military partnership between Thailand and the United States. The two sides reviewed joint activities such as the annual Cobra Gold exercises and the recent Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defence Conference, co-hosted in Bangkok. Thai officials voiced support for further collaboration to strengthen security coordination and regional stability.

Economic ties were also discussed, with the United States recognized as Thailand’s second-largest trading partner and a major investment destination. Thai investments in the U.S. now exceed 17 billion US dollars, supporting more than 11,000 American jobs. The Thai side raised concerns over unresolved tariff issues and called for congressional support to promote a more balanced and resilient trade relationship.



On regional cooperation, Thai officials welcomed continued U.S. engagement in ASEAN, the Mekong–U.S. Partnership, and related frameworks. Both sides agreed that a stable and rules-based regional order is essential and underscored the need for continued U.S.–Thai dialogue amid rising geopolitical tensions in Southeast Asia. (NNT)



































