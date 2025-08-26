Chiang Mai’s celebrity geese charm tourists while helping clean historic moat

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – The city of Chiang Mai has found a creative, feathered solution to clean its historic moat, and the city’s new “interns” are turning into a social media sensation.

A flock of ten geese, introduced on a seven-day trial, has been tasked with improving water quality by naturally feeding on aquatic weeds.







Since their arrival on August 21, the geese have become an unexpected hit with tourists and locals. Crowds have been gathering along the moat’s edge to watch the birds diligently paddle around. On Sunday, the crowd peaked as hundreds lined the banks well into the evening, snapping photos and videos of the celebrity geese.

The fowl have quickly become a local phenomenon, charming residents and delighting online audiences. The city is set to decide on the future of the program after the trial ends. (TNA)



































