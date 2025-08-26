Thailand and Sweden seal Gripen E/F fighter jet deal with offset agreement

BANGKOK, Thailand – Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, and Pål Jonson, Minister for Defence of Sweden, have jointly witnessed the signing of the first-phase procurement contract for Gripen E/F fighter aircraft between the two countries, along with the accompanying Offset Policy Agreement.







Air Chief Marshal Punpakdee Pattanakul, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Air Force, signed on behalf of Thailand. The agreement represents a key milestone in defense cooperation between the two countries, underscoring a shared commitment to strengthening military capabilities, advancing technological collaboration, and supporting industrial development in the defense sector.

In addition to boosting national defense, the Offset Policy paves the way for further cooperation in areas vital to Thailand’s long-term development. These include education and skills training, technology transfer, agricultural and food innovation, the green transition, and cybersecurity. (NNT)







































