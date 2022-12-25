U.S. Ambassador Robert F. Godec calls on DPM Gen Prawit Wongsuwan

Newly appointed U.S. ambassador to Thailand paid a courtesy call to Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan to introduce himself after taking office.

Gen Prawit met U.S. Ambassador Robert F. Godec Dec 23, congratulating him after he assumed the post. He said the ambassador’s prior experience will facilitate cooperation and good relations between Thailand and the United States.







Ambassador Godec thanked Gen Prawit for accepting the visit and expressed his wish for the speedy recovery of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati. He also expressed his condolences over the recent incident involving the HTMS Sukhothai.

The ambassador said he was ready to work towards elevating Thai-U.S. relations and cooperation on all fronts to mark the 190th anniversary of Thai-U.S. diplomatic relations in 2023. The U.S. ambassador also emphasized economic and investment cooperation for the prosperity of both nations.





Gen Prawit noted Thailand’s efforts to combat human trafficking and forced labor as part of the national agenda to which various agencies in Thailand have continually committed themselves. Additionally, the deputy premier expressed his hope for the U.S. Trafficking in Persons Report to reflect the progress made in these areas. The kingdom aims to achieve Tier 1 within the report and will collaborate closely with the U.S. in this area.

The U.S. ambassador for his part commended Thailand’s efforts to eradicate human trafficking and acknowledged the progress already made. He further indicated that he will work closely with Thai agencies to help elevate the nation to Tier 1 status. (NNT)

























