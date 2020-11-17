U.S. Ambassador praises Thailand on drug trafficking, money laundering, int’l crime crackdown

U.S. ambassador to Thailand Michael George DeSombre praised Thailand for seizure of drug precursor, saying the United States is ready to work with Thailand on drug suppression and other crime related issues.







Justice Minister, Somsak Thepsutin, Director-General of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) Pol Lt Col Korrawat Panprapakorn, Secretary-General of the Office of Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) Wichai chaimongkhon on Tuesday welcomed the U.S. ambassador at the Government Complex in Laksi district.

The two sides discussed cooperation in various fields including crackdown on illegal drug trafficking, money laundering and transnational crime.









The U.S. ambassador praised the ONCB for establishment of the unit to control drug precursors and collaborative efforts among the Mekong region that contribute to exchange of information and effective drug suppression operations.

Thai Justice Minister said apart from confiscating illegal drugs, asset seizures and investigation of the financial routes, used by the drug networks can lead to the syndicates’ masterminds.

Both sides also discussed cooperation on human trafficking and fugitive extradition. (TNA)











