Two pilots killed as RTAF AT-6TH aircraft crashes during training in Chiang Mai

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Royal Thai Air Force (RTF) has confirmed that an AT-6TH light attack aircraft crashed during a training mission in Chiang Mai province, killing two pilots while on duty. A formal investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.

Air Marshal Chakkrit Thammavichai, the Royal Thai Air Force spokesperson, said the aircraft from 411 Squadron, Wing 41, was conducting Combat Search and Rescue training when it went down at about 10:20 a.m. The crash occurred in Chom Thong district, about 60 kilometers southwest of Chiang Mai International Airport, within a designated training area.







The RTF confirmed that the crash caused no injuries to residents and no damage to civilian property in the surrounding areas.

Air Chief Marshal Sakesan Kantha, commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Air Force, ordered the immediate securing of the crash site and directed the Aircraft Accident Investigation Committee to carry out a detailed inquiry under aviation safety regulations. The air force expressed its condolences to the families of the pilots and said it would provide full assistance. (NNT)



































