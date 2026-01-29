Thailand backs Philippine ASEAN Chair, calls for stronger regional resilience at Cebu Retreat

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow has attended the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Retreat in Cebu, the Philippines, as ASEAN began the year under the Philippines’ chairmanship. The meeting was the first gathering of ASEAN foreign ministers during the current chair term and was held under the theme Navigating Our Future, Together.

The meeting expressed readiness to support the chair’s priorities, including boosting regional cooperation amid global political and economic uncertainty. Discussions also covered plans to conclude negotiations on the ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement, to sign the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement this year, to advance the green transition, to expand regional energy connectivity, and to improve disaster preparedness and climate security through the use of artificial intelligence.







Thailand stressed the value of regionalism and called for stronger resilience and relevance within ASEAN. The Thai delegation proposed a support system for the ASEAN Chair to ensure continuity in implementing key policies and to allow timely responses to urgent regional issues. Thailand also reaffirmed its efforts to address online scams and proposed advancing the outcomes of an international conference it co-hosted in December 2025 through ASEAN mechanisms.





On issues related to Myanmar, Thailand called for adjustments in ASEAN engagement to align with current conditions following Myanmar’s election. Sihasak reaffirmed the country’s readiness to support the Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar and to facilitate dialogue among relevant stakeholders.

The meeting also welcomed recent developments between Thailand and Cambodia following a ceasefire agreement and a special meeting of the General Border Committee held on December 27, 2025. Ministers expressed hope for continued stability and lasting peace in the region. (NNT)



































