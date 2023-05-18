Two more parties to join Move Forward-led coalition

Two more parties will join hands with the Move Forward Party (MFP) to form a coalition government, said MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat.

Two parties are Plung Sungkom Mai Party and Peu Thai Ruamphalang winning one seat and two seats respectively in the general election.

With three more seats, the eight –party coalition led by MFP will have a total of 313 seats out of all 500 seats or 62% of the lower house.







Pita will announce the details about forming a coalition government at a press conference on Thursday after he met key figures from five political parties including Pheu Thai, Prachachart, Thai Sang Thai, Seri Ruam Thai and Pen Tham (Fair Party) at Chez Miline restaurant in Bangkok’s Dusit district to discuss the coalition forming plan on Wednesday. (TNA)















