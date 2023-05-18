Move Forward Party to submit 45 bills for amendments and new laws

The Move Forward Party has announced its intention to submit 45 bills for either amendments or new laws once Parliament reconvenes, according to a party executive.

Bencha Saengchantra, an MP representing the Move Forward party list, shared the party’s plans in an online post on May 17. The proposed bills cover various areas, including bureaucratic reform and the abolishment of mandatory conscription.







In her post, Bencha categorized the 45 bills into eight groups, outlining their objectives as follows:

Political Laws: Move Forward aims to amend relevant laws to allow the establishment of a new charter-drafting assembly, with the goal of crafting a new people-centric constitution. The party also intends to amend the Military Service Act, replacing forced conscription with a voluntary system. Additionally, Move Forward plans to propose a political amnesty bill to address political conflicts since 2006 and work towards bridging Thailand’s deep political divide. Laws on Rights and Liberty: The party’s core manifesto includes the amendment of laws such as Articles 112 and 116 of the Criminal Code and the Computer Crimes Act. Move Forward will also push for the consideration and enactment of gay marriage legislation within the first 100 days of the new House’s term, along with a bill supporting sexual diversity. Bureaucratic Reform Laws: To promote transparency and prevent corruption, Move Forward will introduce a law requiring government agencies to disclose all information and establish an effective anti-corruption system. The party also plans to propose laws that streamline the process of obtaining permissions and licenses from the state, decentralize administrative power and budget, and introduce the election of provincial governors. Land Reform Laws: Move Forward seeks to resolve land disputes between individuals and the state, granting farmers the right to cultivate their land, among other measures. Public Service Laws: The party aims to enhance public services, including water facilities and public transportation. Labor Laws: Relevant laws will be amended to strengthen workers’ rights. Economic Laws: Move Forward will push for the enactment of the progressive liquor act, bills to collect taxes on large plots of land and from the wealthy, and an amendment to the Fishery Act to support the livelihoods of local fishermen. Environment Laws: The party plans to enact a climate change bill that sets carbon emission limits, striving for Thailand to achieve a net zero goal by 2050. They also intend to amend laws regarding the transportation of toxic substances.

The party said its proposed bills reflect its commitment to promoting reform and addressing key issues in Thailand. By presenting these bills, the group aims to contribute to the country’s development and meet the expectations of its supporters. (NNT)















