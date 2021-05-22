Two more flights from New Delhi and Chennai planned in June for Thais to fly out of India

The Thai embassy in New Delhi has announced that two more repatriation flights are planned in June, for Thai nationals still in India during the COVID-19 crisis. One flight is scheduled to leave from New Delhi and the other from Chennai.

According to the embassy, on the first flight, which is scheduled to leave India on June 8th, at 12.30am and arrive in Thailand at 6.25am, an economy class ticket costs 10,000 baht while a business class ticket costs 19,000 baht.







On the June 30th flight, due to leave India at 2pm and arrive in Thailand at 7pm, the economy class ticket costs 15,000 baht, while the business class ticket costs 21,000 baht per.

The embassy added those interested in the flights are required to pre-register, as they will need to apply for a certificate of entry (COE) first and get a COVID-19 test, to confirm they are free of infection within 72 hours prior to their flight. Upon arriving in Thailand, passengers will still have to undergo the standard COVID-19 quarantine of 14 days before they are allowed to go home. (NNT)





























