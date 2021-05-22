1,690 cases found in Cal-Comp Electronics factory in Khao Yoi, Phetchaburi, west of Thailand

The COVID-19 operations center, in Khao Yoi district of Phetchaburi province, reported 819 new infections at the Cal-Comp Electronics factory on Friday, taking confirmed cases to 1,690.

The factory has become a hot spot of the virus outbreak in the province, which had detected only 922 cases since the start of the third wave up to Thursday. Mass testing of all 3,600 workers inside the Khao Yoi compound is almost complete. Most of the foreigners working there are Myanmar nationals.







The plant was sealed off for 14 days from Thursday and workers living in dormitories are banned from going outside during that period. A field hospital has been built inside the factory. Workers who live outside the complex have also been ordered to self-quarantine.







Attention has now turned to communities around the factory, as the virus could spread from workers in contact with family members and other residents before infections are detected. (NNT)























