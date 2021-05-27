Two lintels stolen from archaeological sites in Thailand in early 1960s retuning home

Thailand’s Fine Arts Department (FAD) has announced that two ancient lintels, which authorities believe were stolen from archaeological sites in Thailand in the early 1960s, will be returned to the kingdom on Friday.

FAD Director-General Prateep Phengtako said US authorities handed over the artifacts, which had been displayed at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco, to the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Los Angeles yesterday. The lintels are believed to have come from Prasat Khao Lon historical sanctuary in Sa Kaeo and Prasat Nong Hong in Buri Ram.







He said the lintels will be examined by experts before they are exhibited at the Bangkok National Museum near the Grand Palace for three months.

Mr. Prateep said the exhibition’s opening date has not been set, due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, but Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will preside over the opening. (NNT)























