Two explosions near Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok, no injuries

BANGKOK – Police said explosions near the Myanmar embassy on Monday were intended to create disorder.







Two explosions were heard near the embassy and the Saint Louis electric train station on Sathon Road after an anti-coup demonstration by protesters including those from the WeVo activist group.

No one was injured. Police found pieces of what was believed to be improvised explosive devices like ping pong bombs which were not designed to take life.





Pol Maj Gen Yingyos Thepchamnong, spokesman of the Royal Thai Police Office, said bombers apparently wanted to create disorder.

Pol Lt Gen Pakapong Pongpetra, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, would have a press conference on the incident in the afternoon. (TNA)











