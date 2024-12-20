Two Chinese men arrested for extorting fellow countryman via dating app in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand – Police from Division 9 Investigation Unit and Phasi Charoen Police Station have arrested two Chinese nationals, Mr. Sun Jian, 31, and Mr. Sun Hao, 23, on charges of armed extortion, assault causing physical or mental harm, unlawful detention, and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, Dec 20.

Authorities confiscated several items, including a homemade .380 caliber firearm, 29 rounds of ammunition, a magazine, a baton, two pairs of handcuffs, a knife, clothing worn during the incident, and two mobile phones. The suspects were apprehended at a residence in Soi Pracha Uthit 24, Huai Khwang District, Bangkok.







The incident began on Dec 17 around 11 PM when the victim, an 18-year-old Chinese national named Mr. Peng Yonghao, reported to Lt. Tevathan Khumrungreung of Phasi Charoen Police Station. He stated that he had arranged to meet an unknown man through the dating app “Blued” at a hotel in Phasi Charoen. Upon arrival, he encountered the two suspects, Mr. Sun Jian and Mr. Sun Hao.

While the victim was seated on a sofa, Mr. Sun Hao suddenly pulled him onto the bed, forced him face down, handcuffed him behind his back, and threatened him with a firearm. The suspects tied his ankles with a rope, beat him with a baton, and coerced him into unlocking his phone and transferring money.







The victim was forced to transfer a total of 10,000 yuan (approximately 50,000 baht) in five installments via Alipay to a Bank of China account under Mr. Sun Jian’s name. The suspects then released him, with one suspect escorting him to the MRT Phasi Charoen station the following morning. The victim returned to his residence before filing a police report.

Using CCTV footage, the police tracked down the suspects and arrested them while they were hiding in Huai Khwang. The authorities coordinated with the Tourist Police to provide interpreters for further questioning. The suspects have been charged and will face legal proceedings accordingly. (TNA)

































