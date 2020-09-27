Two busted for online e-cigarette sales in Chanthaburi

Chanthaburi Provincial Police arrested two people who allegedly sold illegal electronic cigarettes online.

Patcharee Sonthikul and Sanchai Meteethammaroj, both 30, were taken into custody Sept. 24 following an investigation into e-cigarettes and drugs sold online and shipped through the mail.







From Sanchai’s house officers seized 18 parcels being prepared for shipment containing both e-cigarettes and nicotine fluid.

Patcharee was picked up later. Officers said she managed the online sales page with investigators seized a computer and product stock at her Muang District home.

Both face up to three years in prison and fines of up to 300,000 baht.











