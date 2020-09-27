Two busted for online e-cigarette sales in Chanthaburi

By Pattaya Mail
0
201
Two busted for online e-cigarette sales in Chanthaburi
Suspects Patcharee Sonthikul and Sanchai Meteethammaroj have been arrested for allegedly selling e-cigarettes online.

Chanthaburi Provincial Police arrested two people who allegedly sold illegal electronic cigarettes online.

Patcharee Sonthikul and Sanchai Meteethammaroj, both 30, were taken into custody Sept. 24 following an investigation into e-cigarettes and drugs sold online and shipped through the mail.



Please Support Pattaya Mail

From Sanchai’s house officers seized 18 parcels being prepared for shipment containing both e-cigarettes and nicotine fluid.

Patcharee was picked up later. Officers said she managed the online sales page with investigators seized a computer and product stock at her Muang District home.

Both face up to three years in prison and fines of up to 300,000 baht.

Exhibits included a computer, e-cigarettes, e-cigarette liquid, and boxes used to store and ship products.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR