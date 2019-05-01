Drought hits southern region, might affect community hospitals

Bangkok – The drought situation has hit the southern region and might affect seven community hospitals in Nakhon Sri Thammarat province where tap water in the city municipality area can only be maintained from water reserves until the middle of May.

Nakhon Sri Thammarat deputy mayor Sawai Khieuchan said the southern city currently has three raw water resources, namely Na Sai, Wang Kong and Huay San Yoong reservoirs available for tap water production but that without rain they will run dry by the middle of the month. Authorities are calling on citizens to save and share the water while the city municipality has distributed 17 water trucks to serve those who are already suffering from a shortage due to drought.

Meanwhile, the local public health office has held a meeting to prepare as best as possible to deal with the situation. Maharat Nakhon Sri Thammarat Hospital consumes about 1,200 cubic meters of water daily and has three tanks of water reserve of 1,400 cubic meters each. In case of lack of tap water, the reserves could be used up in just over three days.

The Royal Rainmaking Operation Center for the Southern Region has carried out missions over many areas of Phrom Khiri district of Nakhon Sri Thammarat as well as those in the neighborhood of Khao Luang mountain range.

In Phuket, the Fourth Army Area in cooperation with Rasada Municipality, the 18th Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Center and relevant agencies has distributed trucks of water to villagers in Laem Took Kae community in the capital district of Phuket, which has been considerably affected by drought and lacks water for consumption because it is located beyond the end of the Provincial Waterworks Authority’s tap water pipeline.